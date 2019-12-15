BOJ Tankan follow-up out now - firms' inflation expectations down slightly

Japanese firms expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1.0% 3 years from now vs +1.0% in the previous survey

expect consumer prices to rise 0.8% a year from now vs +0.9% in the prior survey

expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1.1% 5 years from now vs +1.1% in the prior survey

Only that one minor fall in expectations. Given the Japanese government announced an extra fiscal stimulus package last week (circa 120bn USD worth) the BOJ meeting this week appears likely to result in no change to monetary policy.







