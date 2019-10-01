BOJ Tankan recap - "manufacturing gloom reaches six-year high"

The Bank of Japan Q3 Tankan results are here:

Financial Times assessment is not pretty:
Sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers fell to its lowest level in more than six years
  • lowest Q2 2013
FT (link but may be gated) citing:
  • Japan has been hit by slowing global economic growth and the broader effects of the US-China trade war that has hit supply chains in Asia. 
Other data from Japan today so far:

Through all this yen has remained largely umoved.
