BOJ Tankan recap - "manufacturing gloom reaches six-year high"
The Bank of Japan Q3 Tankan results are here:
Financial Times assessment is not pretty:
Sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers fell to its lowest level in more than six years
- lowest Q2 2013
FT (link but may be gated) citing:
- Japan has been hit by slowing global economic growth and the broader effects of the US-China trade war that has hit supply chains in Asia.
---
Other data from Japan today so far:
- Japan - Jobless rate for August: 2.2% (expected 2.3%)
- Japan Jibun Bank/Markit final Manufacturing PMI for September: 48.9 (prior 49.3)
Through all this yen has remained largely umoved.