BOJ Tankan recap - "manufacturing gloom reaches six-year high"

The Bank of Japan Q3 Tankan results are here:

Financial Times assessment is not pretty:

Sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers fell to its lowest level in more than six years

lowest Q2 2013

FT ( link but may be gated) citing:

Japan has been hit by slowing global economic growth and the broader effects of the US-China trade war that has hit supply chains in Asia.

Through all this yen has remained largely umoved.