BOJ to meet with Japan MOF, FSA to discuss markets later today at 0700 GMT
All part of the jawboning process in generalThis always happens when they feel the need to keep markets in-check with regards to the strength in the Japanese yen. And they already started with a round of commentary to the market earlier in the day here.
As mentioned before, it would not be desirable to Japanese authorities to see the yen strengthen further but they are ever only likely to take robust action if we do see USD/JPY move closer towards 100.00 rather than at current levels.