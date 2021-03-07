BOJ watchers - we may get a clue today on the potential to widen the JGB band

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Amamiya is speaking at 3pm Tokyo time today, which is 0600 GMT.

Last week BOJ Governor Kuroda spoke on the March review of policy, and brought up the topic of widening the band for JGBs:

saying that the Bank will likely debate whether to expand implicit band for its 10-yr JGB target, but more discussions needed before final decision





There is some expectations in markets we may get further clarity from the speech today. We'll see, or maybe we will be left hanging on until the March policy review is released (on March 19).





The current 'band' is around 0 to 0.2%.





Amamiya and Kuroda (Kuroda is considering expanding the current font size).