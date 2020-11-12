BOJ's Adachi: New facility is to help raise banks' strength
Comments by BOJ board member, Seiji Adachi
- Resurgence in virus infections could dampen household spending appetite
- If more temporary workers lose jobs, that could heighten deflation pressure
- 2% inflation target is still the global standard at present
In case you missed it, the BOJ introduced a special deposit facility earlier in the week to try and ease the burden on banks amid its ongoing negative rates policy and also the negative impact from the pandemic crisis.
This is somewhat accompanying the recent slight resurgence in virus cases in Japan, which may threaten to weigh on economic activity if it worsens from here.