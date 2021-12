BOJ's Adachi: Will ease policy further only if virus infections spike, prompting yen rise and equities fall

Remarks by BOJ policymaker, Seiji Adachi

BOJ wants to look at developments regarding new COVID-19 variant

Open on whether to extend the March deadline on pandemic-relief programmes

Will ease policy further only in extreme cases where there is spike in infections, triggering a sharp yen rise and stocks to fall





Nothing too new from Adachi but it once again reaffirms that the BOJ is still on the other end of the spectrum when it comes to monetary policy.