BOJ's Amamiya: BOJ members likely have various views on implicit band for 10-year JGB yields
Amamiya touches a bit on the target band by the BOJ ahead of the review
Interesting to see some varying remarks on the matter, but this may keep JGB sellers more invested ahead of the review later this month. That said, the BOJ surely knows what sort of reaction they will provoke should there be any tweaks to the band.
- Kuroda remarks are his own personal view
- Believes that JGB yields should be allowed to move at a wider range
- So long as it doesn't diminish the impact of monetary easing
- BOJ members likely have various views on the matter
- This will be discussed at the March review
- But the key now is to keep yields stably low