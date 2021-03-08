BOJ's Amamiya: BOJ members likely have various views on implicit band for 10-year JGB yields

Amamiya touches a bit on the target band by the BOJ ahead of the review

Kuroda remarks are his own personal view

Believes that JGB yields should be allowed to move at a wider range

So long as it doesn't diminish the impact of monetary easing

BOJ members likely have various views on the matter

This will be discussed at the March review

But the key now is to keep yields stably low









Interesting to see some varying remarks on the matter, but this may keep JGB sellers more invested ahead of the review later this month. That said, the BOJ surely knows what sort of reaction they will provoke should there be any tweaks to the band.