BOJ's Amamiya: BOJ ready to ease further without hesitation if needed

Will continue to keep financial markets stable

There is high uncertainty over the virus impact

Global economy likely to gradually recovery if there is no big second virus wave

Keeping an eye on the pandemic impact on economy, prices

BOJ bond buying is for monetary policy purposes, not to bank-roll govt debt

Pretty much the usual stuff coming from Amamiya and the BOJ. As much as they have been talking up their willingness to do more, they are likely only going to step in if we do see overarching strength in the Japanese yen itself.