BOJ's Amamiya: BOJ ready to ease further without hesitation if needed
Comments by BOJ deputy governor, Masayoshi Amamiya
- Will continue to keep financial markets stable
- There is high uncertainty over the virus impact
- Global economy likely to gradually recovery if there is no big second virus wave
- Keeping an eye on the pandemic impact on economy, prices
- BOJ bond buying is for monetary policy purposes, not to bank-roll govt debt
Pretty much the usual stuff coming from Amamiya and the BOJ. As much as they have been talking up their willingness to do more, they are likely only going to step in if we do see overarching strength in the Japanese yen itself.
As USD/JPY hovers treacherously around 105.00, you can bet that they are keeping a watchful eye over how price action will be developing next.