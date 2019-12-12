BOJ's Amamiya: Government stimulus package likely to boost economy in the short-term
Comments by BOJ deputy governor, Masayoshi Amamiya
- It will also help strengthen long-term potential growth
- Package is appropriate in terms of policy mix of fiscal and monetary support
- Weak October consumption data likely due to temporary factors
- Need to wait for more data to gauge impact of October sales tax hike
- Recent rise in 10-year JGB yields are in-line with BOJ YCC guidance
- Don't see a big problem with YCC at the moment
- Will patiently maintain current monetary easing
He also made some comments earlier in the day here. Overall, he's not deviating from the current script as the BOJ gives their backing to the government stimulus package while also reiterating that they will stick to their current monetary policy stance.