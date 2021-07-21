BOJ's Amamiya: Important to create environment where interest rates can rise
Remarks by BOJ deputy governor, Masayoshi Amamiya
- BOJ striving to create positive economic cycle
- Important to create environment where interest rates can rise
- BOJ will weigh benefits, costs of its policy
Nothing like some good old humour to start the day I guess. The BOJ has been trapped in this predicament i.e. not able to spur inflation or even normalise/tighten policy for well more than a decade now and the pandemic does not change that.