BOJ's Amamiya: Important to create environment where interest rates can rise

Remarks by BOJ deputy governor, Masayoshi Amamiya

  • BOJ striving to create positive economic cycle
  • Important to create environment where interest rates can rise
  • BOJ will weigh benefits, costs of its policy
Nothing like some good old humour to start the day I guess. The BOJ has been trapped in this predicament i.e. not able to spur inflation or even normalise/tighten policy for well more than a decade now and the pandemic does not change that.

