BOJ's Amamiya: Lowering rates further is still one of the options if necessary

Further comments by Amamiya

It is important for major central banks to maintain 2% inflation target

Such a price goal helps to stabilise the currency

Does not rule out taking negative rates into deeper territory

Need to weigh up the costs and benefits of easing further

There's nothing really new by Amamiya, but the takeaway is that the BOJ sees the need to remind markets that they are willing to step in - or at least give out that impression. Not too much of a coincidence with USD/JPY hovering around 105.00 perhaps.





That said, I reckon we can only expect the BOJ to really come in and do something if USD/JPY does start moving dangerously close to breaking below 100.00.





Otherwise, this is the same old, same old. More bark than bite from the BOJ.







