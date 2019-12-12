BOJ's Amamiya: Now is the time to carefully watch the impact of policy mix

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

In short, they are not going to be shifting their stance any time soon

He is referring to the mix between the BOJ's current easing policy and the government stimulus package. Barring any material deterioration in the Japanese economy or significant strengthening in the yen, the BOJ is not expected to move an inch in terms of policy.
