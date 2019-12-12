Trade with Top Brokers
AUD/USD is the best performer today and it just broke a huge trendline
Before and after. A review of the moves from the FOMC decision to the end of presser
Dollar runs lower as Powell says a significant, persistent inflation rise needed to hike rates.
Dollar moves to new lows vs the AUD and NZD
EURUSD moves higher and starts to test last week highs
Central Banks
BOJ's Amamiya: Now is the time to carefully watch the impact of policy mix
BOJ's Amamiya: Government stimulus package likely to boost economy in the short-term
Federal Reserve to restart full-scale quantitative easing in face of year-end repo stress
The implications for Australia from the Federal Open Market Committee decision
Recap of BOJ dep gov Amamiya speech - will expand stimulus if necessary