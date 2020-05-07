BOJ's commercial paper holdings jumped by nearly 30% last month

This shows the BOJ intervened strongly to ease funding strains by companies hit by the virus fallout









The latest data from the central bank showed that their holdings of commercial paper stood at ¥3.26 trillion as of 30 April, up by roughly 28% from a month ago.





The jump also surpasses the roughly 17% increase for the month of March.





Meanwhile, the central bank's corporate bond holdings also increased by a little over 5% to ¥3.39 trillion last month.







Essentially, these measures are taken up all just to prevent the economic crisis from triggering a financial crisis and similar action by central banks across the globe - namely the Fed - has helped to ease strains in the market over the past few weeks.

This ties to their recent policy easing measures, in which they said that they will increase purchases of commercial paper and corporate bonds - in order to ensure that liquidity in the financial system is sufficiently adequate.