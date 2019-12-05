BOJ's Harada: No need to consider additional policy steps for the time being
Comments by BOJ board member, Yutaka Harada
- BOJ's yields curve control has good synergy with government stimulus package
- Economy has taken a turn for the better because BOJ sticks to 2% inflation target
- 2% inflation target is the global standard, helps to stabilise the FX market
Some trivial remarks by Harada. No surprises as the BOJ continues to maintain their existing stance as the Japanese government pushes forward with additional stimulus to try and bolster the economy going into next year.