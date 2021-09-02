BOJ's Kataoka: BOJ must ramp up bond purchases to push down short, long-term rates

Remarks by BOJ policymaker, Goushi Kataoka

Given economic developments, personally sees the need to take bolder steps on monetary policy This is certainly coming off more on the dovish side, as Kataoka also earlier remarked that the economic recovery in Japan is not moving fast enough.





Despite the headline remark, Japanese 10-year bond yields have been keeping in a tight range since July around 0% to 0.02% but has risen slightly this week to 0.03% - keeping with the trend across global bond markets in the past few days.