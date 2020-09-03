BOJ's Kataoka: Bold monetary easing has pulled Japan out of period of price falls, created jobs

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further comments by BOJ board member Kataoka on the day

  • BOJ's bold monetary easing is part of Abenomics, has yet to achieve 2% inflation
  • But has pulled Japan out of period of price falls, help create jobs
Kataoka is mainly defending the BOJ's easing stance but just take note that he is a perennial dove and has argued for the central bank to implement further easing measures. So, there is a certain bias when it comes to his remarks.
