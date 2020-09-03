BOJ's Kataoka: Bold monetary easing has pulled Japan out of period of price falls, created jobs

Further comments by BOJ board member Kataoka on the day

BOJ's bold monetary easing is part of Abenomics, has yet to achieve 2% inflation

But has pulled Japan out of period of price falls, help create jobs

Kataoka is mainly defending the BOJ's easing stance but just take note that he is a perennial dove and has argued for the central bank to implement further easing measures. So, there is a certain bias when it comes to his remarks.



