BOJ's Kataoka: Doesn't think additional easing is needed against coronavirus risks
Further remarks by Kataoka
- It is most important for BOJ to first scrutinise the impact on the economy
- If necessary, BOJ won't hesitate to ease further
- Strong signal is needed to convey the message that sluggish prices are unacceptable
It is funny because the virus outbreak is actually a reason that helps him push his agenda to convince the rest of the board for further easing, but he instead wants to do it the right way by pointing towards flagging inflation pressures.