BOJ's Kataoka: Doesn't think additional easing is needed against coronavirus risks

Further remarks by Kataoka





It is most important for BOJ to first scrutinise the impact on the economy

If necessary, BOJ won't hesitate to ease further

Strong signal is needed to convey the message that sluggish prices are unacceptable

It is funny because the virus outbreak is actually a reason that helps him push his agenda to convince the rest of the board for further easing, but he instead wants to do it the right way by pointing towards flagging inflation pressures.



