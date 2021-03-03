BOJ's Kataoka says 2% inflation is hard to foresee
Kataoka is a persistent dissenter at Bank of Japan policy board meetings, he wants more easing than his colleagues.
- hard to foresee inflation approaching 2% given pace of economic recovery will be modest
- BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation with eye on pandemic impact, including re-extending credit programmes
- expect Japan's price growth to stagnate for prolonged period of time
- personally believe the BOJ must strengthen easing via YCC, policy commitment
- At the MArch review the BOJ must examine and explain its policy strategy taking into account a lack of prospect for achieving its price target
- BOJ must buy bonds aggressively, lower short and long-term rates to prompt investment into growth areas