BOJ's Kataoka says 2% inflation is hard to foresee

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Kataoka is a persistent dissenter at Bank of Japan policy board meetings, he wants more easing than his colleagues.

  •  hard to foresee inflation approaching 2% given pace of economic recovery will be modest
  • BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation with eye on pandemic impact, including re-extending credit programmes
  • expect Japan's price growth to stagnate for prolonged period of time
  • personally believe the BOJ must strengthen easing via YCC, policy commitment
  • At the MArch review the BOJ must examine and explain its policy strategy taking into account a lack of prospect for achieving its price target 
  • BOJ must buy bonds aggressively, lower short and long-term rates to prompt investment into growth areas 




