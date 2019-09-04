BOJ's Kataoka says its important the BOJ takes pre-emptive action

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan monetary policy board member speaking, giving USD/JPY a bit of a boost with that headline. 

  • important for BOJ to act pre-emptively when economic, price risks heightening
  • I believe BOJ must strengthen monetary easing given there is gap between its price target and actual inflation moves
  • by cutting short-term rate target, BOJ can change shape of yield curve to one that is more accommodative
  • the timing of the global economic recovery is being delayed, any recovery likely to be moderate 
Unusually, the chap has some comments directly on the yen:
  • inflation may come under downward pressure from roex moves as other central banks turn more dovish on monetary policy 


