BOJ's Kataoka says its important the BOJ takes pre-emptive action

Bank of Japan monetary policy board member speaking, giving USD/JPY a bit of a boost with that headline.

important for BOJ to act pre-emptively when economic, price risks heightening

I believe BOJ must strengthen monetary easing given there is gap between its price target and actual inflation moves

by cutting short-term rate target, BOJ can change shape of yield curve to one that is more accommodative

the timing of the global economic recovery is being delayed, any recovery likely to be moderate



Unusually, the chap has some comments directly on the yen:

inflation may come under downward pressure from roex moves as other central banks turn more dovish on monetary policy











