BOJ's Kuroda: Japanese economy remains in a severe situation, picking up as a trend
BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, begins his press conference
- Impact of virus risks to the economy is considerable
- Delta variant spread has hit consumption
- BOJ can ease policy further without hesitation, if required
- Virtuous growth cycle is in place on the back of exports, factory output
The typical stuff from Kuroda as even with the latest optimistic turn in the virus situation in Japan, things at the BOJ will stay the same for many more years to come.