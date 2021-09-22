BOJ's Kuroda: Japanese economy remains in a severe situation, picking up as a trend

BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, begins his press conference

Impact of virus risks to the economy is considerable

Delta variant spread has hit consumption

BOJ can ease policy further without hesitation, if required

Virtuous growth cycle is in place on the back of exports, factory output

The typical stuff from Kuroda as even with the latest optimistic turn in the virus situation in Japan, things at the BOJ will stay the same for many more years to come.



