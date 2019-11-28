BOJ's Kuroda: A policy mix is the standard way of dealing with the economy

Further comments by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda

Monetary policy is guided by its objectives

Room for fiscal spending is somewhat limited in Japan

The headline comment is a repeat of the budget stance released by the Japanese government yesterday, in that they need a mix of monetary and fiscal policies to try and achieve their budget goal over the next few years.





This is all merely political talk more than anything else as these "targets" and "goals" often get pushed back every single year.







