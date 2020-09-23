BOJ's Kuroda: Agreed with Suga to communicate, work closely together on policy

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further comments on the day by Kuroda

  • Good chance BOJ will extend loan schemes aimed at supporting virus-hit firms
  • Will decide at appropriate timing whether to extend measures aimed at easing corporate funding strains
On the final remark, those measures are set to run its course by March 2021. But should the economic recovery - not just in Japan, but globally - prove to be more tepid in the coming months, you can expect the BOJ to keep those measures in place.
