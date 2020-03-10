BOJ's Kuroda: BOJ is making efforts to stabilise financial markets

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Repeats that BOJ will not hesitate to take necessary actions if needed

BOJ
  • BOJ and other central banks already acting in response
  • Seeing uncertain moves in financial markets
  • Need to be aware of further spread of the virus and its impact
They have been buying up ETFs to try and inject more liquidity into the system but so far they have refrained from confirming if they have intervened directly in the currency market.

I reckon the key spot to watch in that regard is the 100.00 level but they may not pass up an offer if the market is not posing much resistance like the price action so far today.
ForexLive

