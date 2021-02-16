BOJ's Kuroda: BOJ policy effective in maintaining long-term rates at low levels

Further comments by Kuroda





when inflation hits 2%, it would be natural for long-term rates to rise. You have to give him credit for "believing" and doing his job when called upon. After having started off with a more sombre tone earlier, he is out saying thatinflation hits 2%, it would be natural for long-term rates to rise.





Adding that the BOJ's negative rate policy has been an effective tool in keeping short-term rates more stable around -0.1% and long-term rates at rather low levels.





For one, don't expect any meaningful and sustained rise in Japanese inflation. As such, don't expect the BOJ to escape from their current policy stance any time this decade.