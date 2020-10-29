BOJ's Kuroda: Currency markets have been relatively stable compared with stocks

Further comments by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda

No comment on the US election and its impact on markets

BOJ remains committed to achieving 2% inflation target as quickly as possible

BOJ will work to maintain appropriate yield curve

For now, USD/JPY seems content to stay just above 104.00 for now. But if that level gives way for one reason or another, expect the BOJ to be more guarded about the exchange rate as there is little in the way of a move towards 102.00 next.



