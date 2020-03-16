BOJ's Kuroda: Difficult to see global economy making a rapid recovery
Further comments by Kuroda
- Current situation is different from Lehman shock
- No one is expecting global economy to suffer Lehman-like economic slump
- Deeper negative rates do impact bank profits
- It is possible oil price drop may weigh on inflation
- But doesn't believe inflation will fall below zero
He also notes that the outbreak is already starting to end in China but unless the global situation improves, it is hard to see how economies everywhere will be able to find any sense of real confidence that things will get better - for now at least.