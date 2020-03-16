BOJ's Kuroda: Difficult to see global economy making a rapid recovery

Further comments by Kuroda





Current situation is different from Lehman shock

No one is expecting global economy to suffer Lehman-like economic slump

Deeper negative rates do impact bank profits

It is possible oil price drop may weigh on inflation

But doesn't believe inflation will fall below zero

He also notes that the outbreak is already starting to end in China but unless the global situation improves, it is hard to see how economies everywhere will be able to find any sense of real confidence that things will get better - for now at least.



