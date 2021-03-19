BOJ's Kuroda: Does not think current FX moves deviate from fundamentals

Well, the BOJ can take comfort that the yen has been the weakest performing major currency so far this year

Desirable for exchange rate to reflect fundamentals in a stable manner

No change to stance of sticking to 2% inflation target

Not hitting 2% inflation target does not mean BOJ efforts are wrong





Besides the mess in deciphering his comments on the yields band, the rest of Kuroda's remarks are pretty much sticking to the script for the most part. So, there isn't much of anything new for market participants to work with.