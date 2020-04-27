BOJ's Kuroda: Yen has been stable relative to the dollar

Kuroda commenting a little about the yen exchange rate

Does not think the yen is posing problems for the Japanese economy

Does not think risks are high for a strong yen

Well, the yen is actually gaining ground against the dollar today even as the BOJ eased policy further and that to me signals that the market doesn't really see this 'unlimited' QE move by the central bank as being a credible one, all things considered.









USD/JPY is still flirting with a potential test of the 107.00 level as the dollar remains weak so far to start the session, after having largely ranged around 107.30 to 108.00 last week.



