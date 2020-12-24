BOJ's Kuroda: Don't see need to change yield curve control in upcoming policy examination

Comments by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda





If there is room for improvement in making policy more effective and sustainable, we will put such steps into place

BOJ will examine whether various tools, including YCC operation and asset purchases, are having their intended effects

Hopes to conduct policy examination in a forward-looking manner and find ways to more effectively achieve economic and price stability Much like what the ECB is doing with its strategic review, the BOJ will also undergo a thorough examination of its policy framework and release its findings in March next year.





That said, I wouldn't expect any major change to follow - particularly since they have already expressed clearly their 'overshoot' commitment (similar to the Fed).





Considering the virus crisis, it would be prudent for them to keep things as they are and continue to believe (or keep up that facade at least) in the unicorn that is 2% inflation.