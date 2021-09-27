BOJ's Kuroda: Japan economic recovery to become clearer as pandemic impact subsides

Remarks by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda





Japan economy remains in severe state but picking up as a trend

Mechanism driving recovery is not broken

Exports, output continue to increase

But likely to slow in the near-term amid factory shutdowns in SEA

Consumption likely to rebound amid support from pent-up demand

Pace of prices increase likely to be moderate

BOJ will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if needed





The same old, same old from Kuroda. And to be fair, the BOJ is in no position to really comment otherwise. As mentioned before, the pandemic has just served to exacerbate the problems faced by the Japanese economy, not bring about new ones.