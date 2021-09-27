BOJ's Kuroda: Japan economic recovery to become clearer as pandemic impact subsides
Remarks by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda
The same old, same old from Kuroda. And to be fair, the BOJ is in no position to really comment otherwise. As mentioned before, the pandemic has just served to exacerbate the problems faced by the Japanese economy, not bring about new ones.
- Japan economy remains in severe state but picking up as a trend
- Mechanism driving recovery is not broken
- Exports, output continue to increase
- But likely to slow in the near-term amid factory shutdowns in SEA
- Consumption likely to rebound amid support from pent-up demand
- Pace of prices increase likely to be moderate
- BOJ will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if needed