BOJ's Kuroda: Fed could begin tapering given solid economic recovery, rising inflation

Kuroda stepping on the Fed's toes here







In any case, he is just speaking what the market is saying and after the Fed caved this week, they don't have much credibility to defend themselves either to be fair.

I'm not too sure Powell would like that but Kuroda is trying to spur some weakness in the yen here, adding that the fact that the BOJ is still continuing with bold monetary easing means that "the dollar with strengthen".