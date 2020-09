BOJ's Kuroda: Fed's thinking is similar to the BOJ

Comments by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda





BOJ has already adopted overshooting commitment in 2016

Closely watching the impact of the coronavirus

Japanese economy is in severe state, but shows signs of picking up

Ready to take additional easing steps without hesitation if needed

Need to keep monetary conditions very accommodative

Fiscal, monetary policy mix is being effectively achieved







Kuroda's remarks above are just a reiteration of that, but essentially it adds to the narrative that other central banks are also wanting to stay 'competitive' in the 'race to the bottom'. The BOE was the latest to sound their battle cry yesterday here

In case you missed it earlier this month, BOJ deputy governor Wakatabe had already reminded the market that the BOJ and the Fed are very much one in the same here