BOJ's Kuroda: Global economy is rapidly slowing down
Comments by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, in parliament
- Japan's financial system remains stable
- Banks have sufficient capital buffers
- BOJ is closely watching risks to the financial system
- If virus pandemic takes longer-than-expected to contain, credit costs could rise
Just a couple of token remarks by Kuroda above. Nothing that really stands out as the BOJ continues to affirm that local banks are still financially solid during this period.