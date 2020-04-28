BOJ's Kuroda: Global economy is rapidly slowing down

Comments by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, in parliament

  • Japan's financial system remains stable
  • Banks have sufficient capital buffers
  • BOJ is closely watching risks to the financial system
  • If virus pandemic takes longer-than-expected to contain, credit costs could rise
Just a couple of token remarks by Kuroda above. Nothing that really stands out as the BOJ continues to affirm that local banks are still financially solid during this period.

