BOJ's Kuroda: Important to maintain powerful easing to sustain price momentum

Further comments by Kuroda





BOJ won't hesitate to add easing measures if risks are high

Says ECB and Fed are changing stance amid global uncertainty

Need to be mindful of effects of policy shift by others

Says that BOJ now pledges to take easing steps if price momentum is lost, rather than "consider" to take easing steps

He is putting a bit of emphasis into that last comment but really, as far as signaling a more dovish rhetoric, that's practically nothing compared to what other major central banks are offering. Not only that, markets have already long settled for the notion that the BOJ will act if things get worse and not question "if" they will.





He also adds that the subtle change in the pledge there does not mean they will ease in the near future, so I'm not sure what he's really trying to get at here. If anything else, it just goes to show how cornered the BOJ is with regards to what they can play around with.



