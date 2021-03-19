BOJ's Kuroda: It is appropriate to continue with current policy framework
BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, begins his press conference
- New interest scheme to ease the impact of lowering rates further
- The rate levels on the scheme can be adjusted
- Priority is to keep entire yield curve low amid the virus crisis
- ETF purchases are effective in times of severe instability
It is interesting to see him lead with the introduction of the new interest scheme, which is pretty much him trying to imply that they are still on the dovish side of things.