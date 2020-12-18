BOJ's Kuroda: It is not just Japan that hasn't hit 2% price target
One of the ways to talk yourself up is to talk others down
- Other major central banks have not attained 2% target also
- Will study Fed, ECB reviews for BOJ's assessment
- Timing to achieve 2% target has been pushed back due to the virus
I don't think there was ever a realistic timing in any case to achieve 2% inflation for Japan, as much as it is Kuroda's job to be the number one cheerleader. Sadly enough, he may never get to see it realised in his lifetime; or ours for that matter.