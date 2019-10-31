BOJ's Kuroda: Japan has more room than Europe to lower negative rates

Further comments by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda

BOJ has a lot of room to deepen negative rates

As much as I'd like to believe that, they probably would have done so already if that is the case. As such, it goes back to the story of the boy who cried wolf again.





The additional consideration about further negative rates is the extra strain it would have on domestic financial institutions, many of which have already voiced their concerns in the past year over the current NIRP regime.



