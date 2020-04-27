BOJ's Kuroda: Japanese economy expected to remain in severe state for some time

BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda begins his press conference





BOJ will ease further without hesitation if needed

Expects impact of the virus outbreak to weaken in 2H 2020

Risks are tilted to the downside

Once the virus is contained, the economy will start recovering

Uncertainty is high with regards to the timing on when the virus outbreak will end

There is no change in the BOJ's stance to achieve 2% price target

Will continue with powerful monetary easing persistently

These are more or less the usual platitudes being offered up by Kuroda. In case you missed it, the central bank went 'unlimited' in their bond buying purchases earlier here.





However, I'd argue that it is more related to communicating their resolve rather than a major shift in policy since they are already meeting their yields target and have been easing up on JGB purchases in recent times.



