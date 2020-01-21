BOJ's Kuroda: Japanese economy is expanding moderately as a trend
BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, begins his press conference
- Economy to continue expansionary trend through fiscal year 2021
- Risks are skewed to the downside mainly due to overseas factors
- External risks are becoming smaller due to US-China trade deal
- Government economic stimulus package has helped to boost GDP outlook
- BOJ inflation outlook is more or less unchanged
- Inflation is to keep moving towards the 2% target level
- If momentum towards price target is at risk, would not hesitate to ease further
So far, the usual platitudes being offered up by Kuroda. He's not really deviating from the script from previous statements and press conferences i.e. keeping the morale up on the economy, inflation and voicing their determination to keep things that way.
The yen is little changed from his remarks with USD/JPY sitting at 109.94 still currently.