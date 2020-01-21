BOJ's Kuroda: Japanese economy is expanding moderately as a trend

BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, begins his press conference





Economy to continue expansionary trend through fiscal year 2021

Risks are skewed to the downside mainly due to overseas factors

External risks are becoming smaller due to US-China trade deal

Government economic stimulus package has helped to boost GDP outlook

BOJ inflation outlook is more or less unchanged

Inflation is to keep moving towards the 2% target level

If momentum towards price target is at risk, would not hesitate to ease further

So far, the usual platitudes being offered up by Kuroda. He's not really deviating from the script from previous statements and press conferences i.e. keeping the morale up on the economy, inflation and voicing their determination to keep things that way.





The yen is little changed from his remarks with USD/JPY sitting at 109.94 still currently.



