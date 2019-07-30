BOJ's Kuroda: Japan's economy is expanding moderately
BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda begins his press conference
- Inflation remains weak despite tight labour market
- Risks for the economy, inflation are tilted towards the downside
- Risks from overseas' economies are high
- It will take time to hit 2% inflation target
- Says that BOJ won't hesitate to add easing if price momentum is lost
- Will take action to prevent risks from materialising
The same old stuff from Kuroda so far and I reckon he will stick to the script throughout the press conference here. Given that the BOJ has limited ammunition to work with, it would be imprudent if he steps out of bounds after the statement earlier today.