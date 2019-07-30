BOJ's Kuroda: Japan's economy is expanding moderately

BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda begins his press conference





Inflation remains weak despite tight labour market

Risks for the economy, inflation are tilted towards the downside

Risks from overseas' economies are high

It will take time to hit 2% inflation target

Says that BOJ won't hesitate to add easing if price momentum is lost

Will take action to prevent risks from materialising

The same old stuff from Kuroda so far and I reckon he will stick to the script throughout the press conference here. Given that the BOJ has limited ammunition to work with, it would be imprudent if he steps out of bounds after the statement earlier today.



