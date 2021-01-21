BOJ's Kuroda: March review to examine effects of large-scale monetary easing

Category: Central Banks

Further comments by Kuroda

  • To also analyse impact on financial mediation
  • The review will examine policy side effects and effectiveness
  • Not mindful of any specifics for the review at this point
Kuroda says that they plan to announce the results of their latest policy review at the March meeting so that will be one to watch out for. That said, it shouldn't offer much of anything different considering that they don't have much flexibility anyways.
After the Fed had done so with regards to their 'average' inflation targeting, other central banks are merely doing this for show to reflect similar efforts in "reassessing" policy.

