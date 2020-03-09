BOJ's Kuroda: Markets are making unstable movements

BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, comments in parliament





Uncertainty over Japanese economy has heightened due to virus outbreak

Investor sentiment is worsening somewhat

Says BOJ will act without hesitation where appropriate

Says BOJ will strive to achieve market stability over uncertain economic outlook

He's still repeating the same old mantra from before, and if anything else this makes him sound a bit defeated.





But if they don't intervene in the market, the path of least resistance looks to be further appreciation in the yen as fears continue to deepen amid the virus outbreak.





So, perhaps he is just dropping a bit of a hint with the "unstable movements" remark.



