BOJ's Kuroda: Meeting with Abe was a routine one to discuss economy, markets

BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, comments

Exchanged views on economy and financial markets with Abe

Did not discuss about negative rates

Says that Abe did not comment on monetary policy

Says he explained his view on global, Japanese economies and financial markets

The meeting was preempted earlier by Eamonn here . Nothing out of the ordinary as it comes after Abe announced a Cabinet reshuffle yesterday but you'd have to think they will get a bit worried if the yen starts strengthening over the longer-term.





For now, they can breathe easier as the bond market corrects itself and inadvertently has kept the yen weaker over the past two weeks.



