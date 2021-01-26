BOJ's Kuroda: Monetary policy does have some limits in trying to achieve inflation target

Comments by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda

We have done our utmost but still did not achieve 2% inflation

Ultimately, central banks are responsible for preventing excessive inflation/deflation

BOJ will mull exit from easing policy when inflation nears 2%

I reckon that is as close as we will ever get to see Kuroda admitting defeat during his tenure as BOJ governor over the past seven years. But for now, he still has to keep up the facade that achieving the inflation target is doable. Unfortunately, the final part on the BOJ mulling an exit from easing policy may never happen in his lifetime, nor ours in fact.