BOJ's Kuroda: No intention of pushing 10-year JGB yield target from around 0%

Further comments by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda





It is important to keep yield curve stable during this period

Risks to Japanese economy, prices skewed to the downside

By stressing commitment to 2% price target, hopes to push up inflation expectations

BOJ already buying ETFs in a flexible manner





The usual stuff by Kuroda. As much as they would want to go around and flex their policy imagination, they can't really do much with what they have on hand.