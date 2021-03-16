BOJ's Kuroda: No plan to issue digital currency for now

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda

  • It is vital to prepare thoroughly on digital currency
  • So as to respond to changes in circumstances in an appropriate manner
  • BOJ scheduled to begin digital currency experiments in spring this year
Nothing specifically on policy but he'll be saving that for the monetary policy meeting and review outcome this Friday. It is a big week for the BOJ but I would expect the review to reemphasise more on current policy rather than bring about major changes.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose