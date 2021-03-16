BOJ's Kuroda: No plan to issue digital currency for now
Remarks by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda
Nothing specifically on policy but he'll be saving that for the monetary policy meeting and review outcome this Friday. It is a big week for the BOJ but I would expect the review to reemphasise more on current policy rather than bring about major changes.
- It is vital to prepare thoroughly on digital currency
- So as to respond to changes in circumstances in an appropriate manner
- BOJ scheduled to begin digital currency experiments in spring this year