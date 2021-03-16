BOJ's Kuroda: No plan to issue digital currency for now

Remarks by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda

It is vital to prepare thoroughly on digital currency

So as to respond to changes in circumstances in an appropriate manner

BOJ scheduled to begin digital currency experiments in spring this year





Nothing specifically on policy but he'll be saving that for the monetary policy meeting and review outcome this Friday. It is a big week for the BOJ but I would expect the review to reemphasise more on current policy rather than bring about major changes.