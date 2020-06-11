BOJ's Kuroda: Ready to take all necessary steps to combat fallout without hesitation

BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, speaks in parliament

  • Government and BOJ need to take all steps necessary and flexibly
  • Protecting jobs, businesses among the most vital things now
  • Reaffirms that BOJ has no plan to issue its own digital currency for now
The usual mantra being repeated by Kuroda. Not really giving anything away ahead of their meeting next week, in which they aren't expected to do much in any case.

