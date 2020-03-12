BOJ's Kuroda says discussed financial market moves with Japan prime minister Abe

Comments by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda


  • Global markets are fluctuating wildly due to coronavirus outbreak
  • Discussed G7 call, global economy with Abe
  • BOJ responding by providing ample liquidity, purchasing assets as appropriate
He also tries to play down the meeting being special as he said that his meet up with Abe is a "regular one". So far, no indication of what they will really do next week besides increasing ETF purchases - as reported here yesterday.

