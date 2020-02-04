BOJ's Kuroda says that won't hesitate to ease policy further if necessary

BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, comments in parliament





But it is too early to ease policy now

Coronavirus impact on China and global economy is a concern

Presence of China's economy is big so there is a chance that virus impact could be big

The usual mantra being repeated by Kuroda on policy easing, as they continue to repeat a more cautious tone with regards to the coronavirus outbreak situation.





The Japanese economy is already performing rather sluggishly and the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak will add to more woes in Q1 2020 at the very least.



