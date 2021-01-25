BOJ's Kuroda: State of emergency measures may dampen Japan's economic recovery

Japan has been affected by the coronavirus significantly

Virus resurgence, state of emergency may weaken economic recovery

Most important policy is to avoid unemployment and corporate failures

Both fiscal, monetary policies have been successful in preventing that

Some token remarks by Kuroda really. But this reaffirms that they are not going to be moving away from their current policy stance for quite some time - likely only being able to consider doing so after the Fed has made their move (and even then, maybe not).